WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - With cases of the coronavirus on the rise, many people have been considering at-home testing.
The Delta variant may look like a mild cold or allergies in vaccinated people, according to experts.
That has left people wondering if they should get a test.
Dr. Ulyssess Wu spoke to Channel 3’s Kara Sundlun on WFSB’s Vaccine Team Podcast to find out what people need to know about at-home testing.
Wu said the at-home tests are fine, but not as accurate as what someone will get at a testing center.
“What is your pretest probability if you are sick and had exposure very high, take at-home test if positive,” Wu said. “If you are negative, do not wait, go get a PCR test.”
People can still go get a PCR test at a testing center or any Hartford HealthCare Go Health Urgent Care.
Wu said the best time to take a test would be day 5 through 7. Taking it too early may result in a false negative.
Listen to the entire interview about at-home testing and subscribe to the Vaccine Team Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
