(WFSB) -- It's a new year with new savings.
Buying big appliances can be a really big investment, but when they break, many people wonder if it's better to repair it or buy a new one.
Doug Scheer at Action Appliance Repair in Manchester says the average lifespan of an appliance now is about to 10 to 12 years.
When it's 3 to 5 years old, that's when things start to break, like the control board on a stove, and that's when it's time to decide whether to fix it or buy a new one.
“It really dictates on your desire for features and the price you pay, which kind of controls your emotions on whether you should fix it or not,” Scheer said.
Therefore, it’s important to think about how much you paid for that stove or refrigerator and how much it would cost to fix.
Kevin Burzycki at S.K. Lavery in West Hartford said there are some times when it's worth repairing.
“I’d say when it's less than half the cost of a new one and its less than six years old,” Burzycki said.
However, sometimes a repair is not worth it.
The cost of having a repair person come out to look at the appliance is about $99, and then the average to repair is about $200 to $250.
Then maybe you never liked the appliance to begin with.
“But, if you don't like the way the dishwasher loaded from day one, that's when you say, ‘you know what it's broken now, and I couldn't load in my dishes properly so I’m cutting my losses and I’m buying new’,” Burzycki said.
He added that certain appliances, like microwaves, are never worth repairing.
“This is as close to a throwaway product as you can get over the range microwave, because 10 years ago, they were $500, now you can buy them for $200,” Burzycki said.
Before you decide to buy any new appliance, it’s important to find out what the cost of fixing it is and the cost of a new one.
