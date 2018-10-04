(WFSB) - It's a day where Americans consume more than 4.5 billion tacos, at least according to one website.
Thursday marks National Taco Day.
To celebrate, a number of restaurants are offering some spicy deals and specials.
- Moe's Southwest Grill - Rockin' Rewards members can get a free taco when they buy two.
- Taco Bell - National Taco Day Gift Set is $5 and includes a variety of tacos.
- Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Free chicken or beef taco with dine-in order. Also, customers who finish the restaurant's Taco Gigante will win free tacos for a year.
- On The Border - Endless tacos for $8.99.
- Cold Stone Creamery - Not really a deal, but more of a special offering: Waffle Tacos.
"Yeah, we've had business today, busy. I wondered why," said Damian Morales, Tacos Santa Ines.
People in New Haven say the local food trucks can't be beat, whether it's a national holiday or a regular day.
"It's just so real, the juice that flows on it, you mix the spices. This to me, National Taco Day rocks, it's like my Christmas. I am going be honest with you, it's amazing," said Tom Merchon.
For more on National Taco Day, check out its website here.
