(WFSB) - It's perhaps the staple side for fast food.
Tuesday marked National French Day and a number of businesses offered freebies or deals to celebrate.
Here they are:
- McDonald's - Free order of fries through the McDonald's app and rewards program sign up.
- Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes - Free order of fries with Mooyah app download and rewards sign up.
- Red Robin - Free unlimited refills on bottomless fries.
- Smashburger - Regular size order of fries for $1 with sandwich or burger purchase.
- Wendy's - Free large fries with purchase through the Wendy's app.
