Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and more people are watching scary movies to get in the spirit.
According to trends on Google, "Frankenstein" is the horror movie villain Connecticut is most afraid of.
Frankenstein is a monster created out of lifeless body parts.
The team at FrontierBundles rounded up each state's favorite horror villain according to Google Trends.
Most states are most fearful of Norman Bates, the villain in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 classic "Psycho."
To check out the full study, click here.
