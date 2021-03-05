BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Gyms are one of the businesses that will no longer have capacity restrictions.
Instead, they will be limited only by social distancing requirements, so will this mean larger crowds the next time you head to the gym?
Because the social distancing rules are already in place, gym owners say they don’t expect to suddenly see more people going back.
Governor Ned Lamont is allowing gyms to admit as many members as they can, so long as people can stay six feet apart.
This is just in time for people to try and shed those extra pandemic pounds before summer.
“It’s not like a typical gym where you can go in and stand six feet away from a machine while you wait for it,” said Erik Castiglione, owner of Viking Fitness.
Erik Castiglione owns Viking Fitness in West Hartford. He says he’s already maxed out on the number of members he can have at once because of social distancing requirements, so the change on March 19 won’t mean bigger classes.
“Our max capacity under the 25 percent rule was 49 and based on spacing requirements, we’ve had to have capacity at 14,” Castiglione said.
The same goes for the much larger Planet Fitness. The big box change says it’s already set capacity limits for each of its 34 Connecticut locations based on size.
“Not much is going to change. We have our guidelines,” said Mike Shapiro, Vice President of Connecticut Operations for Planet Fitness.
Gym goers also need to continue to wear masks.
Castiglione says that’s caused some members to stop going.
“Some people got used to wearing masks, they don’t like it, but they put up with it. I’ve actually had a couple of members go on hold since they refuse to workout in masks,” Castiglione said.
But Shapiro says attendance has gone up as people become comfortable again. Planet Fitness also has touchless entry and extra sanitation stations, things that will likely stay after the pandemic.
“There’s absolutely no plan to ever stop this,” Shapiro said.
CrossFit gyms like Castiglione’s are often in warehouses, which has bigger and better ventilation. Castiglione hopes this can mean an end to the mask requirement when the weather gets better and the doors are open all day.
