WEST HAVEN/STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Election Day is just hours away, and while this is considered an off year, with no presidential, congressional or state races, but there are plenty of hotly contested local races.
Voter turnout in an off year is usually pretty low, but there are some local races that have drawn quite a bit of attention.
One in Stamford and the other in West Haven.
On election day, voters in Stamford will decide who will be the city’s new mayor.
Democrat Caroline Simmons is a state legislator who has been endorsed by local papers.
She is running against Bobby Valentine, the unaffiliated candidate who raised eyebrows during the debate when he called the 35-year-old Simmons a “girl.”
Valentine is a hometown legend and former baseball manager.
Both candidates have raised more than a million dollars.
In West Haven, another mayor’s race has been rocked by a scandal.
“You can’t know who is going to be a criminal, let me just put it that way,” said West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi.
The alleged criminal is Michael DiMassa, a city employee and a state representative who was arrested by the FBI. He’s accused of setting up a shell company, and the feds accuse him of stealing more than $600,000 in pandemic relief money that was given to the city.
“He did this on his own. I did not know about this LLC until I looked into the COVID expenditures and found it myself,” Rossi said.
“This scandal obviously is going to have an impact,” said Republican challenger Barry Cohen.
He said he signed off on DiMassa to distribute, but had no knowledge of the LLC. He said there should have been more transparency.
“She is no hero. She caused this as the mayor, she caused this,” Cohen said.
West Haven has a Democratic majority, but the scandal could shake things up a bit.
Guilford may have one of the most heated school board races ever.
First it started with comments made by campaign manager for the Republican candidates Mary Beeman, who, during a UConn education forum on how to teach racism made the comment “helping kids of color to feel like they belong has a negative effect on white Christian or conservative kids.”
Beeman said the statement was taken out of context.
Right after the remark, the campaign advisor for the independent candidates responded “exactly what context would that comment be positive in.”
There’s another heated issue about what happened with absentee ballot applications mailed to voters with a pre-signed photocopy signature.
Republicans say a Democratic town committee mailer included a pre-signed application which they feel violates election laws.
They have filed a complaint with the State Elections Enforcement Commission.
“This was not the right process. This was an illegal process and I think they went along with it anyway because they just wanted to get out absentee ballot applications to as many people as possible,” said Deborah Demusis, a Republican campaign volunteer.
The complaint was filed two weeks ago, and the State Elections Enforcement Commission voted to authorize an investigation. But it will take a while “the commission has one year from the date this complaint was received to resolve this matter.”
The Secretary of the State isn’t saying this illegal at all. The general counsel says there was a “miscommunication between our office and a representative of several campaigns. It was a technical issue and no election or voters’ ability to participate should be affected.”
