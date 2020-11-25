WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Most people in the state plan to stay close to home this Thanksgiving to help limit the spread of COVID-19, but even though travel will be down significantly this week, millions of Americans plan to hit the road, the rails, or take to the skies to see their loved ones.
Many people said they were torn, but in the end, they decided to risk going against the advice of the CDC and fly to their Thanksgiving destinations.
The airport was not as busy as normal on the day before Thanksgiving this year, which makes sense, because as AAA has reported the majority of Connecticut residents plan to stay close to home for the holiday, but more than 10 million Americans do plan to fly.
Travelers are instructed to wear masks and stay socially distant, but they are taking a risk.
Everyone has to make their own decisions and sometimes their choices aren’t black or white.
Channel 3 spoke to a woman named Kristal Tatbernal who hasn’t seen her family in Jamaica in four years and part of the reason is willing to risk the trip.
She plans to stay for an extended period of time with her son in a country with a lower infection rate than we have here in the U.S.
"I mean, I actually changed my flight before, because I was doubting it, but I’m just going to do this, because it’s not so bad there," Tatbernal tells us.
Other travelers we spoke with say they do understand the risk, but tell us they are taking every precaution to be able to spend the holiday with their families.
"We made a commitment to see our daughter. She and her husband live in Virginia and are expecting a baby. We are having another daughter flying from California. We haven’t seen them in a while and we thought it would be a good idea to see if he has it with him and that’s why we got the garb and the face mask," Suffield resident Kerry McDonough stated.
When it comes to the rail lines, Amtrak said this is always their busiest week of the year, setting record ridership levels, but that won't be the case this year.
They’ve cut the number of trains that will be running this week, along with even limiting capacity on their trains in order to get people to space out.
AAA says bus and train travel this Thanksgiving is expected to be down 76 percent.
In fact, they’re predicting rail and bus travel will drop from the 1.5 million travelers this time last year, to just over 350,000 this week.
“I feel safe traveling. We take the train, Metro North, we take the subway from the apartment to Grand Central. Everyone is repeating the six feet and these masks, except when you’re eating or drinking," said Jordan Rhodes, from New York City.
