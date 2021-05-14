TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Masks have been mandatory in most places during the pandemic, however the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that masks were no longer required indoors for those who have been vaccinated.
However, this doesn’t mean all businesses are ready to go mask-less.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut businesses can still ask customers to wear them.
“Use your brain; if you’re unvaccinated and in a crowded area, maybe at the Warner Theatre and you’re not vaccinated, we ask that you wear the mask. It’s a guidance,” Lamont said on Friday.
The CDC’s announcement definitely is giving people optimism that things are getting a lot better.
On Main Street in Torrington, businesses that had been closed during much of the pandemic are now reopening.
But some said they’re not quite ready to get rid of masks altogether.
For example, Kid’s Play in Torrington is a children’s museum. Most of the kids who visit are not vaccinated because they are still too young to get a vaccine, so everyone still has to wear a mask inside.
While more people are being vaccinated, there are still many who aren’t, and if it’s a situation where there are a lot of people inside, businesses say they’ll ask customers to wear a mask.
“So, they come in with a mask they sit down and eat, and take masks off while they eat and they’ve been really respectful they know its tough time for every business,” said Art Seferi, a restaurant owner.
When it comes to mask wearing, it will really depend on where you go, so it's a good idea to keep it with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.