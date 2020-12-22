MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The holiday shopping season is approaching its apex.
However, there are questions over whether or not it was enough to help small mom-and-pop shops survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Curbside or online shopping does not work for Karma.
Mena Abouelghett’s store inside the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford offers piercings, henna tattoos and custom airbrushing.
"You think it, we’ll ink it," Abouelghett said.
After taking a hit during the state's COVID-19 shutdown, he’s relying on his customer service and hope this holiday season.
"We’re praying," Abouelghett said. "We’re just hoping for the best. Honestly, there’s not much we can do."
Holiday sales can make or break a retailer.
In recent years, the National Retail Federation reported that the shopping season accounts for about 19 percent of annual sales, but that can fluctuate for some businesses.
For every day retailers closed during the lockdown, they've have been trying to make up for lost time.
Though there are reports of businesses shuttering in a downturn market, there are stories of new companies emerging during the pandemic.
"I think it’s a little easier doing things online. There’s not as much overhead," said Maxine Olson, J and M Slabs.
Olson and her husband launched the handmade wooden craft business, J and M Slabs just days ago.
While they have day jobs, the company centers on their passion for making customized gifts for people.
"It’s really a gamble, but it depends on how much you’re into what you’re doing," Olson said.
For Fraz Kader, he’s really into fragrances. So much so that he opened up a second location at the Milford mall.
His flagship store, A/M Fragrances & Co., is in Danbury.
"After we reopened, we were busy because a lot of the malls in New York were still closed," Kader said.
While his second store was doing better than the other, he thought what could really help independent retailers the most was providing more stimulus for shoppers.
He believed new and returning customers were what drove a business.
