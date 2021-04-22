BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said COVID-19 vaccine supply in Connecticut is officially outpacing the demand.
State officials said this would eventually happen.
This comes as there are more and more efforts being seen to get vaccines to people, like walk-up clinics.
Right now, anyone over the age of 16 in Connecticut can get a COVID-19 vaccine, but there are signs that some people don’t want one.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up now eligible to register
"We’ve probably done that first stratum of individuals who were anxiously waiting for the vaccines and have gotten," said Yvette Highsmith-Francis, vice president of Community Health Center.
Chandler Barry, 21, was among those hesitant to get the vaccine. However, he came to a pop-up clinic in Bristol and got his first shot without an appointment.
He said he believes the vaccine will be needed to return to normal.
“We’re going to be looking at that for jobs, travel, we’ve seen that happen,” Barry said.
Walk-in clinics are one way officials plan to convince more people to get a shot.
Health officials say they present a chance to talk with younger people if they have concerns.
“It’s a little different than having conversations with a 90-year-old or even a 50 or 60-year-old,” Highsmith-Francis said.
The state is also planning other ways to bring the vaccine to people, including a ‘Jabs on the Job’ program that would bring mobile vaccine clinics into workplaces.
There may be plenty of vaccine for those who want it, but health officials say COVID numbers show there’s still work to do to keep demand going.
“People are still testing positive for COVID, and every day we are seeing that we still have deaths related to COVID in our state,” Highsmith-Francis added.
Experts don’t yet know what level is needed for herd immunity, which means vaccine providers want to vaccinate as many people as possible.
“You’re always going to have people who are hesitant or have their concerns, so we’re trying to get out the word to as many people,” said Harley Graime, emergency management director for the city of Bristol.
To find out where you can get a vaccine, click here or call 877-918-2224.
