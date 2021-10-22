NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - An indoor mask order for the City of New London has been extended for another month.
Mayor Michael Passero said masks must continue to be worn in all indoor public spaces until Nov. 22, 2021.
"While we all hoped that the country would have overcome this pandemic by now, the sad reality is that New London County continues to be classified as in the high risk of transmission category," Passero said. "Based on this designation, the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommends that all persons should wear a mask while in public indoor settings."
The order was put back in place on Aug. 23.
Passero said the city made great progress in reducing the number of cases throughout southeastern Connecticut through the use of masks. However, he noted that it is imperative that everyone remain diligent in their mitigation efforts.
“I am deeply appreciative of the public's acceptance and cooperation with this mandate,” Passero said. “Although a regional approach would likely have had a more significant impact in our communities, the common-sense approach by New London and Groton regarding COVID mitigation efforts have helped to keep our communities safe.”
The mayor said the Ledge Light Health District strongly recommended keeping the current indoor mask mandates in place.
"We will continue to monitor the data daily and will modify this order in the future upon any change in LLHD’s recommendation," he said.
The extension came as towns like West Hartford, East Windsor and Simsbury lifted their mask mandates.
