HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While the vaccine distribution continues to be a success, the state’s Dept. of Public Health is reminding resident to remain vigilant.
Several communities that had been seeing falling or stable COVID-19 case rates are back into ‘red alert’ status. Health officials said over 90 percent of the state’s population lives in a town with an average daily COVID-19 case rate of over 15 cases per 100,000 residents.
“It is estimated that 40% of these new cases are the B.1.1.7 variant,” officials said, referring to the variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom.
“Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including those known to be more transmissible, are circulating in Connecticut and put people who are not fully vaccinated at increased risk of infection, serious illness, and death,” DPH said in a press release.
State health officials said while case rates have decreased among folks who are 70 years old or older, they have plateaued or increased among all other age groups.
The highest case rates being seen they said are among those who are between 20 and 29 years old.
For a town-by-town breakdown, click here.
Public health officials are advising residents to get vaccinated when they are eligible, and are issuing a reminder that you are not fully vaccinated until 14 days after the entire vaccination regimen.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Those who are looking to travel during the spring break season are urged to review the Centers for Disease Control’s travel guidance here.
“Continued vigilance and adherence to mitigation measures including masks and social distancing is key,” DPH said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.