(WFSB) -- There’s a consumer alert for folks before they start heating up the stove.
Whirlpool has recalled 26,000 of their glass cook tops.
Officials said the self-cleaning ovens can turn themselves on.
They were manufactured between December 2016 and July 2019.
Some stores they were sold at include Lowe’s, Home Depot and Best Buy.
For a list of models impacted, click here.
