(WFSB) – The White House is responding to Governor Ned Lamont’s latest vaccine distribution plan, that’s based on age.
The Biden Administration says they stand by the national guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The White House fell short of criticizing Lamont’s vaccine plan, but say they prioritize certain groups for a reason.
“There are groups that we feel should be prioritized, whether they’re frontline workers, healthcare workers, individuals over a certain age as you noted,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.
On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question about Lamont’s age-based vaccine distribution plan.
The CDC recommends people 65 and older get vaccinated first, followed by people with certain chronic health conditions and frontline workers.
“Obviously, governors make different choices about the prioritization and the prioritization order, but we stand by the guidelines we recommend at a national level,” Psaki said.
Lamont is also standing by his decision, saying the CDC’s guidelines were too broad and the age-based rollout would be a less complex way to distribute.
“It represented almost half our adult population. We could’ve said everybody is a priority there and many states have done that,” Lamont said.
Lamont’s spokesperson Max Reiss responded to the White House comments saying, “Press Secretary Psaki also reiterated the fact that vaccine distribution has been left up to states, and Connecticut is forging its own path in that regard. The Biden Administration has been a remarkable partner by increasing vaccine supply and providing predictability for states when it has come to vaccine distribution.”
The governor’s office has caught ire with frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals speaking out against the change.
“It’s been really exhausting to think of what would happen if we’re not careful, if we slip up, if we make a mistake,” said Jesus Morales Sanchez, CT Insulin 4 All.
Jesus Morales Sanchez is an outreach leader for CT Insulin 4 All. He has Type 1 Diabetes and he lives with his brother and mom who are frontline workers.
He says the national guidelines aren’t perfect, but he believes it’s a better attempt at distributing the vaccine.
“It is literally some of the most marginalized people in our state that are going to be left towards the end of the line. There’s no equity in that,” Morales Sanchez said.
CT Insulin 4 All plans to reach out to local and federal legislators to urge the state to reconsider this new plan.
