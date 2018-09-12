MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - White powder was found at a Middletown synagogue on Wednesday.
The investigation is taking place at the Congregation Adath Israel synagogue on Broad Street.
A letter was sent to the synagogue that contained a powder substance.
Middletown police believe this occurrence is directly related to the incidents that happened in Hartford last week.
Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said, “the community is not in danger,” but did not release and additional information.
The suspect that was involved in the white powder incidents has already been arrested and has been identified as Gary Joseph Gravelle.
The FBI is taking over this investigation.
