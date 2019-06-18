EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A white powdery substance found in a mailbox in East Lyme prompted an emergency response from a number of agencies on Tuesday afternoon.
East Lyme Public Safety reported that it happened on Fairhaven Road.
The road was closed from Black Point Road to West Main Street around 1:20 p.m.
At about 2:45 p.m., police said the substance was deemed not hazardous and was identified as baking soda.
There is no criminal aspect at this time.
Officers from the East Lyme Police Department, the Niantic and Flanders fire departments, the U.S. Submarine Base Fire Department Hazmat Team and Connecticut State Police responded.
