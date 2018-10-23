TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A white powder substance was found Torrington High School on Tuesday.
Just after noon, the Torrington Fire Department responded to the high school after a small bag containing an unknown white powder found in the school.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the substance was isolated from students, faculty, and staff.
All students and faculty were held in their locations while the incident was investigated.
The substance was determined to be corn starch and posed no health hazard.
Normal activities and regular dismissal occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.