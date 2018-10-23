Torrington High School generic

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A white powder substance was found Torrington High School on Tuesday.

Just after noon, the Torrington Fire Department responded to the high school after a small bag containing an unknown white powder found in the school.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the substance was isolated from students, faculty, and staff.

All students and faculty were held in their locations while the incident was investigated.

The substance was determined to be corn starch and posed no health hazard.

Normal activities and regular dismissal occurred.

