MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A white powder substance was found at a building in Meriden on Friday.
It was reported at a building located at 496 South South Broad Street.
According to police, the powder was found in an envelope.
There were a handful of employees inside the office when they came across the suspicious substance. The three employees were quarantined for a brief time.
According to police, the letter with the white powder was discovered in the mail room of the Money Source, a business that deals with mortgages and lending.
The letter was tested and the substance turned out to not be hazardous.
With the recent series of white powder scares this month all across the state, those inside the business and the police weren't taking any chances.
"It was to the point where it was suspicious enough where we alerted the fire department, local EMTs, DEEP, and a member of the FBI did show up. We took precautions to protect the safety of those in the immediate area. There were some members of the business that were quarantined, after measures we did take, it appears the substance is inert," said Sgt. Christopher Fry, Meriden Police.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, as well as State Police, were notified.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.