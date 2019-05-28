AVON, CT (WFSB) -- Whole Foods Market is coming to Avon.
The company confirmed the Bishops Corner location in West Hartford will be moving to Avon Village Center, about five miles down the road.
Company officials said all of the employees at the Bishops Corner location will be able to transfer to the new store.
They also anticipate adding about 50 new jobs.
"We look forward to building a store that offers a more expansive and unique shopping and culinary experience," the company said in a statement.
There is no date or timeline right now, and officials said the Bishops Corner store will close shortly before the new store opens.
Another Whole Foods Market is located in West Hartford, in Blue Back Square.
