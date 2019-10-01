(WFSB) -- There is a consumer alert for Whole Foods shoppers.
The company is recalling a popular cheese over contamination concerns.
Whole Foods said Dorset Cheese could potentially have listeria in it.
The recalled cheese was sold at Whole Foods Market in Connecticut, as well as some surrounding states like Massachusetts and New York.
For more information about the recall, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.