HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wholesale food companies are coming up with creative ways that shoppers can skip going to the grocery stores.
Some are offering produce pick-up.
Fresh produce and fruits delivered right to your car! Sardilli Produce and Dairy Company in Hartford is offering a few options for anyone who wants to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables curbside.
“We saw there was a need in the community. We heard a lot of problems people were having in the grocery stores, mostly since our business is down, we wanted to keep our product move and keep it fresh and came up with this idea,” said Devin Sardilli, Vice President.
Down the road, Freshpoint Connecticut is doing the same thing. Both started the curbside service recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with produce and fruit, both companies will be offering meat boxes. Sardilli will also offer a dairy box.
All you have to do is drive up, tell them what you ordered, and they put it in your trunk. You don’t even have to get out of your car.
“We started this Tuesday and had about 250 to 270 people who came out and got a great response Wednesday and today we had about 370 to 400 people,” Sardilli said.
The response has been overwhelming as many people don’t want to go to a busy grocery store.
“It’s a safe option for us and we consume a lot of produce and we felt like this was a good option and the boys are excited to have more fruits and veggies in the house,” said Kira Blair of West Hartford.
This could be sticking around for a while.
“I think we are going to be doing this for the foreseeable future. We don’t know when things get back to normal. At least through May, June, July or when things get back to normal,” Sardilli said.
