HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers are expected to become widespread later Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the rain will run well into the night.
"There will be periods of rain through the evening and into the night, at times heavy. Thunder is possible, too," Haney said. "This is due to waves of low pressure riding along a stalled boundary draped across southern New England.
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
They day won't be as warm as Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.
A cold front pushes through the region on Friday, and the wind will pick up.
"We’ll likely see some lingering showers, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy," Haney said.
Total rainfall should range from half an inch to 1 inch, with perhaps some locally higher amounts.
"Something our lawns and gardens will certainly appreciate," Haney said.
The first weekend of May kicks off on a decent note, weatherwise.
"Saturday will be blustery and cool with highs in the lower 60s," Haney said. Sunday will be less windy and milder. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temps should peak near 70 inland/60s at the coast."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
