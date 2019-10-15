HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman accused of killing her husband in their Burlington home is headed to Supreme Court on Tuesday in hopes of getting the case thrown out.
Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi was charged with murdering University of Connecticut School of Medicine Prof. Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi in Feb. 2018.
Her attorney intends to argue that after reviewing the materials seized by the state in the case, the state notified Kosuda-Bigazzi that it had obtained documents that were potentially protected by attorney-client privilege.
On those grounds, Kosuda-Bigazzi is fighting for dismissal.
Bigazzi's body was found in their basement at the time his wife was charged, though investigators said it was unclear when the murder actually happened.
He had not been seen or heard from since at least Aug. 2017, according to court documents. Read the warrant here.
Emails obtained by Channel 3 last year show that the last time Bigazzi communicated with UConn was the beginning of July 2017.
Officers said they found him during a well-being check. The body was wrapped in black garbage bags and duct tape.
A journal labeled "2017" that appeared to belong to Kasuda-Bigazzi was found in the home. In it, investigators said she wrote about how she killed her husband with a hammer in self defense.
Kosuda-Bigazzi wrote that her husband came after her in the kitchen with the hammer. She said after speaking to him about improvements to their deck, he punched her and tried to hit her with the tool.
She said the two fought and that eventually, she got ahold of the hammer and hit him.
However, the medical examiner ruled that Bigazzi's death was a homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.