(WFSB) - Hazy skies and smoky air continue to linger across the state.
This is the second time in less than a week the air quality was unhealthy because of the western wildfires.
The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for the whole state, except Litchfield County, until 11 p.m. on Tuesday
Channel 3 meteorologists said while the humidity dropped Monday afternoon, the skies are still hazy with some smoke still drifting over the area from the western wildfires.
"Much like yesterday [Monday], the sunshine may be filtered or appear hazy due to smoke from distant wildfires out west. The smoke could again cause poor air quality and reduce visibility --- but it shouldn't be as bad as yesterday," said Meteorologist Scot Haney.
Fire departments in northern CT received multiple reports about an odor of smoke for the better part of the day on Monday.
Technical Discussion: Frequent changes in the weather during July's final days...
The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department said it had received numerous calls for odors of smoke all over the area earlier in the day.
The East Hartland Volunteer Fire Department reported the same thing, saying Litchfield County Dispatch had received reports from Hartland all the way to Torrington.
Monday was a smoky, hazy day in Torrington, as a thick scent of burning permeated the town.
Normal ravishing views of surrounding forests were impeded by the smoke.
Fire officials in Torrington said in light of the poor air quality associated with the conditions, all open burning in Torrington is suspended until further notice.
Quinnipiac University Dr. Robert Hansen said the state has experienced hazy days before, but not to this magnitude.
He said because of the severity of the wildfires, we’ll likely get a repeat.
"I think we’re going to see this again. The magnitude of wildfires is much greater, so all that smoke is being produced out west and is being transported to Connecticut," Dr. Hansen explained.
Hansen says there isn’t anything we can do over here to prevent the wildfires.
DEEP recommends people limit strenuous activity, like running on days like this, and recommends people with respiratory conditions stay inside as much as possible.
Hansen said it is difficult to predict the smoky and hazy conditions, so no word on when these conditions will dissipate or come back.
For details about the air quality index, click here.
