(WFSB) -- As spring is just around the corner, environmental officials said it’s that time when homeowners should start removing bird feeders.
Connecticut Fish and Wildlife officials said bird feeders should be removed at the first sign of bear activity in your area, no later than April 1.
“Most bears spend much of the winter denning, but some find it unnecessary, except during the coldest and snowiest stretches of the season,” officials said.
