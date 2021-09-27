(WFSB) – Parents and children have begun asking doctors about whether trick-or-treating will be considered safe this Halloween.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yes.
However, the COVID Delta variant continues to make an impact across the country.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Face The Nation Sunday that outdoor trick-or-treating should be safe.
“If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely,” Walensky said. “Limit crowds. I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party. But I think that we should be allowed to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups.”
Last year, the CDC discouraged door-to-door trick-or-treating, costume masks, and parties due to COVID-19. They were considered high-risk activities.
Walensky said the best way to stay ahead of the virus this time around is to get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.