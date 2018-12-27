WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- A Willimantic man is facing charges after police said he posted threatening messages on social media.
Police arrested Fernando Irizzary and charged him with inciting injury to a person/property, second-degree breach of peace, and second-degree harassment.
Officers were notified after Irizzary allegedly made a threat to the Dept. of Children and Families and a judge via a Facebook Live post on Christmas Day.
In the video, Irizzary specifically named DCF investigators and a judge, an arrest warrant stated.
Irizzary was arrested on Thursday and was set to appear in court.
The arrest warrant also states he has prior arrests for assault, harassment and carrying a concealed weapon.
