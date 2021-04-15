WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Complaints about drugs being sold from a home in Willimantic led to the arrest of a man.
Kelvin Novoa, 26, was found to have a large amount of crack cocaine, according to police.
Three search warrants were served on April 14, one on Novoa's home and two on his vehicles.
Police said they seized a quarter pound of crack cocaine, $4,000 in cash, and the two vehicles.
Novoa was charged with possession of cocaine near a school, operating a drug factory, possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.