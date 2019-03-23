WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – The Willimantic Police Department arrested a juvenile following a threatening post on social media that targeted Windham Middle School.
Police was notified of the Instagram post around 10 p.m. Friday night, police said.
On Saturday, Lieutenant Douglas Glode said the department determined the threat was a hoax and not as viable as it was originally considered. Police called the incident 'isolated.'
"We took the threat seriously and conducted a thorough investigation into the afternoon hours on Saturday, March 23, 2019," wrote Lt. Glode. "We would also like to thank the Windham Public School’s administrators for their assistance during the investigation of this incident."
Police is urging anyone with information to call 860-465-3135.
