WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Police in Willimantic said they have been focusing on scooter, moped and dirt bike enforcement.
They said on Thursday between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., they stopped 23 vehicles, issued 15 infractions, towed 8 vehicles and arrested two people.
The infractions were issued for safety violations, moving violations and failure to have a valid license.
Police said the operation was done after their department received a number of complaints from the community.
They said people complained about erratic and unsafe driving.
Police sought to remind riders that they must obey Connecticut's driving laws, wear eye protection and possess a valid driver's license, even for a scooter.
