WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Police in Willimantic are looking into what was described as a "non-specific" school threat made over social media.
Windham Public Schools said police did not believe the threat warranted a school or district closure.
However, they're looking into the threat.
"[Wednesday] morning, the police confirmed they are still not clear as to the origin of the Snapchat threat and whether it is credible," said superintendent Tracy Youngberg, Windham Public Schools. "There will be a police presence on the campuses of all Willimantic schools and the state police have been notified for our schools in the Windhams."
Youngberg said the police department will be working closely with building leaders to fully investigate the threat.
No lockdowns were requested.
