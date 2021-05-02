WILLIMANTIC (WFSB) -
Police are investigating a "swatting" incident after receiving a suspicious phone call Saturday night.
According to police, at approximately 1030 p.m. officers received a call through the normal complaint line of a possible murder suicide in progress at a multi-family residence within the city.
The caller, who identified themselves as a juvenile male that lived in the residence, informed Police Dispatch that they were tired of being beat up by their father.
Police said the caller then went on to state that they had a firearm, were planning on killing their parents, and then killing themselves.
The caller then hung up.
Upon arrival the surrounding streets were closed down and the Willimantic Special Operations Group responded.
A reverse 911 call was placed to the surrounding neighborhood to shelter in place, and neighbors that were directly adjacent to the residence were evacuated for their safety.
Numerous attempts were made by Police personnel to make contact with the caller and any other people within the residence via phone but were unsuccessful.
Utilizing the Willimantic Police rescue vehicle’s public address system contact was finally made with the upstairs residents, who evacuated the residence safely.
Upon speaking with them it was learned that no one lives at the residence matching the stated identity of the caller.
While the Special Operations Group attempted to make contact with anyone else within, the resident of the downstairs apartment arrived on scene from another location and stated that no one else should be in the house. The resident then allowed Police personnel to search their apartment to ensure no one was inside.
The apartment was swept systematically search with no one located inside. Upon speaking to the resident they stated they did not know the caller, and did not have any clue why the caller chose their apartment.
Once the residence was deemed safe all neighbors were allowed to return to their houses.
The Willimantic Police Department is now treating this incident as a “Swatting”, an extremely dangerous action that has the potential to create extreme danger for both the public and the police.
An investigation has been opened into the origins of the call, and when the perpetrator is located they will be charged to the full extent of the law.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Lt. Charles Miller.
