WILLIMANTIC, Ct. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Main Street Thursday.
According to Willimantic Police Department (WPD), officers were called to the area of 1132 Main St. at about 10 p.m. Thursday, on a report of a man lying in the roadway.
When officers arrived, they found the man on the side of the road. Windham Hospital Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man deceased.
The WPD Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate this incident.
On video footage found, the male appears to be hit by a white SUV of unknown make and model.
The male was identified as a 54-year-old Coventry resident. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.
Anyone who recognizes the SUV is asked to contact Sgt. Frechette or Det. Sgt. Mercado at 860-465-3135.
