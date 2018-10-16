WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching a Willimantic park for an 87-year-old man who was reported missing.
The search is being conducted at the Shetucket Park on Plains Road. It began around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed they are searching for 87-year-old John Bennett.
His car was found at the park Tuesday morning.
A Silver Alert was issued for Bennett on Tuesday morning.
K9 crews were called in as well as a dive team.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.