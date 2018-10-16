WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a man reported missing from Willimantic.
According to state police, John Bennett, 87, disappeared on Tuesday.
They issued a Silver Alert.
Troopers described him as having gray hair, standing about 5'10" tall and weighing about 210 pounds.
They did not have is eye color.
They also did not have a clothing description.
Anyone with information about Bennett's whereabouts is asked to contact the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135.
