WILLIMANTIC (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a person trapped under a tractor trailer Wednesday night.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Pleasant Street.
Crews happened to be responding to a separate incident in the area when the call came in and were on scene within seconds.
Officials say a 19-year-old resident was crossing the street when he was struck by a Willimantic Waste tractor trailer and became trapped in a set of the truck's rear wheels.
It took crews approximately forty-five minutes to rescue the man.
He was conscious and alert when rescued.
Officials said the teen was then transported to Hartford Hospital by Life Star with serious but non-life threatening injuries he sustained to his legs and head.
The accident reconstruction team is investigating. It is unclear if the truck or the person had the right of way.
