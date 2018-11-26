WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Two women face charges for trying to abduct a child in Willimantic.
Simiona Toj-Chach, 20, of Willimantic, and 22-year-old Antonia Toj-Chach of Minnesota face kidnapping charges.
According to police, Simiona Toj-Chach tried to abduct her biological daughter despite not having custody of her.
The incident happened on Friday.
Simiona Toj-Chach took the child from a home.
Police said the plan was to get the child to her sister, Antonia Toj-Chach, so they could all be driven to Minnesota.
They were on their way there, which violated a court order.
However, police located Simiona Toj-Chach and convinced her to head back to Willimantic.
Police said Antonia Toj-Chach had knowledge of the court order and knew her sister has no parental rights to the child.
Simiona Toj-Chach was charged with criminal attempt to commit custodial interference, second-degree conspiracy to commit kidnapping, risk of injury and breach of peace.
She was held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond and given a court date of Monday.
Antonia Toj-Chach was charged with the same. Her bond was set at $50,000.
She'll also be in court on Monday.
