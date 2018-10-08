WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A Willimantic woman said she was concerned after receiving a section of another person’s medical history paperwork.
Willimantic mom and grandmother, Jennifer Wylie told Channel 3 that following a doctor’s appointment, she was surprised to find a section of another patient’s medical history along with her own paperwork.
“It’s an invasion of privacy,” said Wylie. “You know, it’s just not right.”
Wylie said after undergoing surgery in December, she went to a follow-up appointment at the Hartford Healthcare Outpatient Facility in Manchester.
When she returned home, she said she found 10 pages of another patient’s medical records along with her own paperwork. It included everything from a list of their prescriptions to the patient’s surgical history.
“It’s scary,” said Wylie. “It’s really scary. We trust them with our lives and we trust them with our health and they’re broadcasting our information?”
Wylie said she immediately contacted her doctor’s office about what happened.
A few days later, Wylie said she received a request to mail back the patient’s records and sign a form agreeing not to share the information.
While Wylie said she would never disclose what was in the paperwork, she said she did not feel comfortable signing the document.
“I didn’t do anything wrong and I refuse to sign the paper,” said Wylie.
Wylie said she wanted to contact Channel 3 because she said she wanted people to know that if it happened to her, it can happen to anyone.
Channel 3 reached out Hartford Healthcare, which refused an on-camera interview, but released a statement.
“Hartford HealthCare takes all issues regarding patient privacy extremely seriously. We are looking into this inadvertent sharing of patient information and are taking the appropriate actions.”
When asked what she would like to see done about the mix-up in the future, Wylie said that the person whose information she has, needs to know about it.
Wyle also said the employee who accidentally released the information be spoken to.
Hartford Healthcare told Channel 3 both actions will be taken.
“It was a mistake,” said Wylie. “Everyone makes mistakes but the situation they could have handled it a little differently.”
Wylie said she will mail the paperwork back this week.
If you believe your patient privacy has been violated, contact the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General.
