WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Willington mother is facing charges, accused in her 3-year-old son’s death.
The incident happened back on May 3, 2020 when the child was hit by a car that his mother, Jessica Raymond, was driving, police said.
A CT state trooper was traveling on Route 74 when he was waved down by a person screaming for help on Tolland Turnpike in Willington.
The trooper found the child at the end of the driveway with severe trauma.
The child later died at the hospital.
According to a police report, Raymond was found to have a bottle of Jaegermiester that had already been opened.
She told police that while she was driving home from the liquor store she had drank around 1/2 to 3/4 of the half-pint bottle.
"I drank the Jaegermiester quickly, I didn't sip on it. It was only a few ounces. I believe I was around 200ft from my driveway when I drank the Jaegermiester. I turned into our driveway and I began driving towards our house," she said, according to the police report.
A medical examiner ruled that the child died from blunt force trauma of the head and the death was ruled an accident.
Raymond has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and is being held on a $20,000 bond.
She’s expected to appear in court on Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.