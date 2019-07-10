HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Wilson-Gray YMCA announced it will be closed for the rest of Wednesday due to a threat.
The YMCA posted on their Facebook page that they received a phone call threat.
Out of an abundance of caution, the facility was secured, and police were notified.
All classes and programs were canceled for the day.
The after-camp program for Camp Dakota is being diverted to a different location for parent pickup.
Parents of the students have been notified.
The Wilson-Gray YMCA said they will make a determination for Thursday when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.