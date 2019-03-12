NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A local high school is apologizing for the behavior of some of its students at a basketball game.
It happened Friday when Wilton was playing New Britain.
The video was posted on Twitter.
There was an allegation that Wilton students were chanting "black face" during the game.
Wilton school investigators interviewed students and listened to game footage, saying they determined students were chanting "leg day" not “black face.”
The “leg day” chant implied that a New Britain player wasn’t focusing on his legs in the weight room.
Wilton school officials issued a letter on Tuesday, saying “We are writing today in regard to the serious allegations that racially-charged language was used by some Wilton High School students during last Friday evening's New Britain vs. Wilton varsity basketball game. We want to assure you that this issue has been our highest priority and wish to detail the steps we undertook to investigate these claims.
First though, on behalf of the entire Wilton community, we wish to convey a sincere apology that anyone would come into our athletic facility and believe they heard a racial slur from our student body. In Wilton, we have zero tolerance for such behavior, and inappropriate speech or actions by any member of our Wilton school community will result in severe consequences.
As such, when we learned during halftime that an allegation had been made that some Wilton High School students had chanted "black face" during the first half, we took immediate action.
Each of us was in attendance at the game, as were several members of the Wilton High School faculty and administration, and at least one member of our Board of Education. Although none of us, or any other Wilton High School security staff or administrators heard any racial chants, we increased our security and supervisory measures during the second half.
Following the game, the administration conducted an extensive investigation which included reviewing and listening to game film, conducting individual interviews with numerous student spectators, and interviewing adults responsible for the supervision of students.
The investigation revealed that Wilton students did not chant "black face." Rather, it revealed that some Wilton students chanted "leg days" while a New Britain player shot free throws. All of the individuals interviewed corroborated that the chant on the video was "leg days." The students who organized the chant reported that they were referencing the player's legs and that he "missed his leg days in the weight room." Clearly, the chant about this student was inappropriate and disrespectful. We sincerely apologize for this chant and any offense it has caused to this student, his family, and the New Britain High School community.
Of greatest concern is what some spectators from New Britain believe they heard. We are deeply distressed and truly sorry that members of the New Britain community would believe our students capable of racist taunts.
As leaders, we are committed to using this incident as a teachable moment and intend to enhance our efforts to reinforce the importance of cultural sensitivity. It is our intention that our students recognize that any taunt, regardless of its content, can have a profoundly negative impact on those who hear it, those who hear about it, or those to whom it is directed. As fellow educators we share the same mission: We want our schools to be safe spaces where all children who enter them feel loved, supported, and respected.”
New Britain school officials also issued a letter, saying “On Sunday, we were made aware of a disturbing facebook video circulating online that features the chanting of a perceived racial slur, “black face,” at our New Britain High School basketball players. Everyone knows that this language is unacceptable but what was more disturbing was that it was putting voice to a group sentiment.
We are extremely saddened and disheartened to see these actions & behaviors persist in our communities and appreciate Wilton Superintendent Kevin Smith’s willingness to take the issue seriously.
As an educational institution, we believe it is our job to educate not only our community students but our state’s community as well. We are hopeful that we can begin to have difficult discussions around this topic and move all of our students’ hearts and minds toward cultural awareness and inclusivity. That needs to be our goal in our larger community.
We accept Wilton’s apology in words and look forward to apology in action. In discussion with Superintendent Smith, we will be bringing students from both communities together to begin our discussions. Whether the chant was “black face” or “leg days,” - the opportunity for growth comes from students actively being a part of a larger conversation around compassion, kindness, inclusion and their role in our society.
We want to thank the students and staff who came forward to report this. Sadly, this is not a new topic and is more prevalent than many would believe. Working as a larger group, educators across the state and nation need to be sure we are thoughtful in providing educational opportunities that allow for open and honest dialog.”
