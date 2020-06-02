NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces sex assault and public indecency charges for inappropriately touching a woman while they were in a car together.
Mike Crittenden, 33, of Wilton, was arrested by police in Norwalk for the incident that happened in Nov. 2019.
Back then, a victim contacted police and said she was assaulted by Crittenden.
During a car ride, police said Crittenden touched the victim sexually against her will while inside of the vehicle. The victim told Crittenden to get out of the car. The victim told police that as he exited, he pulled his penis out of his pants, waved it around and called her names.
During the incident, Crittenden was on the property of Roodner Court Housing, where he is prohibited from being.
Detectives said they began investigating the incident and obtained an arrest warrant.
On May 31, Crittenden was arrested.
He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, public indecency and first-degree trespassing.
Crittenden's bond was set at $20,000
He's due in court on June 26.
