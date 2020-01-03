(WFSB) -- Eyewitness News wants to send you to the Grammy Awards!
Starting Friday, Jan. 3, tune in to Eyewitness News at 4:30 p.m. and listen for the qualifying keyword.
Then, starting on Monday Jan. 6, listen to The Anna & Raven Show in the morning all week on Star 99.9 for your chance to win.
There will be five week-day winners who will each receive a 2020 Grammy nominees CD, a Grammy poster, and a WFSB Drone 3 t-shirt.
Among those five winners, a grand prize winner will be chosen Monday, Jan. 13. That person will win two tickets to the Grammy Awards, which airs on Channel 3 Sunday, Jan. 26.
To read the complete rules, click here.
