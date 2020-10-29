WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A school in Winchester was forced to close on Thursday after two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The superintendent of schools notified Batcheller School parents Thursday morning saying they had to pick up their students. There will be no bus transportation.
At this point, Batcheller School will be closed until Nov. 4.
All other Winchester Public Schools remain open at this time and have no cause for concern, the superintendent said in a post on Facebook.
“Over the course of the day, we will work on contact tracing and reaching out directly to those that are potentially impacted. I will be in contact with families again by the end of the day with further information,” said Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley.
Pick up times were in order of grade level on Thursday, starting at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m.
