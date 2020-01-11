WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A 30-year-old man is in serious condition following a hit-and-run crash in Winchester on Friday night, Police said.
Officers were called to the intersection of Main Street and Union Street around 7:45 p.m. after a driver reported a male was down in the road.
Anthony Menard of Winchester was found lying prone on the crosswalk in the eastbound lane on Main Street.
Police said Menard suffered serious head injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar.
Menard is in serious condition and is expected to survive the crash, according to Police.
No witnesses or surveillance footage have been located at this point in time.
A vehicle description is not available, but Police believe there is damage to the right front fender and windshield.
The crash is currently under investigation by Winchester Police and the State Police Accident Investigation Team.
Anyone with information is asked to call 860-379-2721.
