WINCHESTER, CT. (WFSB) - The Winchester Police Department warned residents of a BB gun available online that looks like a handgun.
The Winchester Police continued, posting that, "Officers have had run ins with children playing with 'toy' guns that are being sold to look like very real guns."
They said that children are "just having fun" with these BB guns could get someone hurt or killed if they mishandle or use them at the wrong time or place.
According to the NRA, BB guns or air guns are not toys.
The PD reminded parents to talk to their children about safe handling of firearms, bb guns and similar items.
