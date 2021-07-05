Winchester Fireworks

Police in Winchester seized numerous illegal fireworks on July 4th.

 (Photo provided by Winchester Police)

WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The fireworks were going off on July 4th, but as many were going off in the Winchester area.

Police say they experienced a busy evening on July 4th, responding to more than twenty fireworks-related incidents.

After it was all said and done, investigators seized numerous fireworks and issued multiple summons.

Further statistics from the town's fourth of July weekend weren't immediately available.

