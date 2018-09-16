The Winchester Police Department is investigating after they said several homes were broken into recently.
Police said most of the break-ins took place in the Wetmore Ave. area town, but some occurred elsewhere in town.
Police are encouraging those with information to contact the police department, which can be done so anonymously, at 860-379-1950.
