WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Winchester police said they are investigating a string of residential burglaries that have happened over the past two weeks.
Police said at least seven residential burglaries have been reported, either in the morning or late afternoon hours.
In all of the reported incidents, police said suspects got into the homes through a back window or door that was unlocked.
Small amounts of change and/or jewelry, or electronic gaming devices were reported stolen.
Police are reminding residents to lock windows and doors when leaving home.
Anyone with information on any burglaries should contact police at 860-379-2721.
